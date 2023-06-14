Man, 34, dies on railway tracks after police car chase through south London

A 34-year-old man has died on railway tracks after being involved in a car chase with Metropolitan Police officers through south London.The police watchdog has confirmed it is investigating the incident.

A pursuit began after a car heading towards Steatham High Road failed to stop for police at about 3.26am on Wednesday.

Two men were detained by officers after the vehicle crashed into a garden fence in Brunswick Mews but the driver ran from the scene.

He was last seen in nearby Potters Lane before officers lost sight of him.

A man was spotted lying on railway lines in the vicinity of Estreham Road by officers in the police helicopter.

The force said that once lines were made safe, officers and paramedics approached the man, who was then declared dead at the scene.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into the incident, the Met added.

He has been identified and his next of kin have been informed.

Officers from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards have been informed.

A spokesperson for the IOPC said: “After being notified by the MPS, we sent our investigators to the scene and the post incident procedures to begin gathering evidence.”

