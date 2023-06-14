Murder probe launched after man, 20, stabbed to death in Croydon

A murder investigation has been launched after a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in Croydon.

Police on patrol were alerted to a man with stab wounds at the junction of Melfort Road and Sandfield Road, in Thornton Heath, shortly before 4.20pm on Tuesday.

Officers performed CPR on the victim and requested assistance from the London Ambulance Service.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died in the early hours of Wednesday morning. His next of kin have been informed and he will be formally identified in due course.

No arrests have been made yet and the Metropolitan Police are urging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

They are asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5777/13Jun. Alternatively they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

