Woman, 27, stabbed to death in Wembley is named and pictured

A 27-year-old woman from Hyderabad in India has been named as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Wembley on Tuesday.

Tejaswini Kontham was stabbed to death at a home in Neeld Crescent, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police and paramedics were called to the home shortly before 10am and found Ms Kontham and another woman, aged 28, suffering from knife injuries.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Ms Kontham died at the scene. Her family have been informed.

The second woman was taken to hospital with stab injuries that were later assessed as not life-threatening.

Police and paramedics were called to Neeld Crescent, where the woman died. Credit: Google Street View

Two people, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

The woman was released with no further action, while the man was bailed to return on a date in mid-July pending further enquiries.

A 23-year-old man, who officers previously named publicly, was found in Harrow at around 6pm on Tuesday and was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was taken to a station in north London and remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: "This has been a fast-moving investigation and I would like to thank the public for sharing our appeal for information. "I know that the shock of this incident will reverberate throughout the community and I would like to reassure the public that a dedicated team of detectives are working hard to establish exactly what happened. "Local officers will remain in the area over the coming days - please speak to them if you have any concerns."

