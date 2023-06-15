Man charged with murder after woman, 27, found dead in house in Wembley

A man has been charged with murder after a woman from Hyderabad in India was found stabbed to death in a house in Wembley.

Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais, 23, was charged on Thursday, 15 June with the murder of Tejaswini Kontham and the attempted murder of a second woman.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates Court.

Police were called to a residential address in Neeld Crescent, Wembley at 09:59hrs on Tuesday, 13 June to reports of a stabbing.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found 27-year-old Ms Kontham and a 28-year-old woman with knife injuries.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Ms Kontham died at the scene.

Her family has been informed.

The second woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening stab injuries.

Two other people arrested in connection with this investigation were released with no further action.

