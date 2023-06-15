Play Brightcove video

Tap above to watch The Late Debate with Simon Harris

The repeated lies of Boris Johnson were laid bare in a Partygate report. The scandal gave Rishi Sunak a by-election he didn't want - so what damage will a week of political drama inflict on the Tories in Uxbridge? Plus, as a bank opens for business in a church in Hutton in Essex, we meet the campaigner fighting to bring back more branches. And, as the mayor tries to sink plans for an asylum seeker barge in the Royal Docks - how should London look after refugees?