The police horse attacked in east London's Victoria Park by an out-of-control dog has returned to duty after his "rest and recuperation".

PH Urbane was left with a large gash after being subjected to a horrifying attack by a dog in the park in March in front of horrified onlookers.

Video lasting several minutes showed a man using a big stick to try to push the animal away as mounted officers shout "get hold of the dog!".

The dog bit the horse's legs forcing the the animal to buckle and fall towards the ground.

One person is heard saying "this is so bad" as the dog repeatedly jumps at the horse as frustrated officers watch on almost helplessly.

But on Friday, the Metropolitan Police tweeted a video of Urbane being led of a horsebox.

Video from TikTok/LAILABOLL"PH Urbane has come back to Bow from his rest & recuperation after his big ordeal & is looking forward to his first day back on patrol tomorrow. If you see him come & say hello," they said.

Urbane needed stitches but appears to have made a full recovery.

The police horse suffered bite marks during the attack Credit: Met Police Taskforce

A police statement at the time said: "He will hopefully be back on duty as soon as he has fully recovered but not before."

Police added: "PH Urbane from Bow was attacked by a dog off the lead in Victoria Park yesterday.

"We can’t stress enough how important it is to keep dogs on a lead if you can’t recall them or get them under control.

"Huge thanks to members members of public who tried to help Urbane."

