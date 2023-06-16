The Conservative Party has announced their candidate to fight the tricky upcoming by-election in Boris Johnson's former Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

Steve Tuckwell will contest the seat for the Tories after it was vacated by the former prime minister who stepped down ahead of a damning report into partygate.

The by-election is set for July 20 and the narrow majority is being eyed keenly by Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

Mr Johnson held his west London seat with a majority of 7,210 in 2019 but Labour candidate Danny Beales hopes to take advantage of the Tory turmoil to win.

Labour has always come second in this seat at general elections and polled 38% of the vote in 2019, 15 percentage points behind Mr Johnson.

Danny Beales, Labour candidate and Shabana Mahmood MP, Labour party national campaign coordinator, canvassing local residents in Uxbridge Credit: PA

Polling on the government’s popularity pointed to the Tories being at serious risk of losing the seat, but the party are seeking to turn the by-election into a referendum on Sadiq Khan's Ulez expansion plans, which has been met with strong local opposition.

Controversy over the mayor’s push to extend the capital’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) to outer London areas including Hillingdon, which covers the vacant seat, could play a part in the outcome

The Conservative campaign in the constituency is framing the by-election as a referendum on Ulez.

Conservative Party chair Greg Hands, who has campaigned on the plans in the constituency, said the "top issue" was to "stop Mayor Khan’s unpopular #ULEZ expansion!"

But Mr Beales has sought to play down Ulez as the dominant issue.

He said: “Local people don’t view this as a binary issue.

“The Conservatives may want to run a single-issue campaign here but I don’t think that will wash with voters.”

Cllr Tuckwell, a life-long resident of Hillingdon, was elected as ward councillor for South Ruislip in May 2018

Labour’s candidate Danny Beales, also grew up in the area and is currently a Camden councillor.

Mr Johnson, the former mayor of London, quit his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat to avoid the judgment of the Privileges Committee. The cross-party panel subsequently recommended he should have faced a 90-day suspension for deliberately misleading MPs over partygate and his conduct in attacking the committee.

Another contest will be held in Selby and Ainsty, triggered by Nigel Adams who quit as a Conservative MP after being denied a peerage in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list.

Rishi Sunak also faces the prospect of another by-election, after Nadine Dorries said she would quit her Mid Bedfordshire seat with immediate effect.

However, that contest has been delayed after she vowed to stay on while she investigates how she was denied her expected peerage in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours.

