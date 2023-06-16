Wimbledon Hobbycraft store's viral Padam Padam TikTok is 'amazing', says Kylie

Life for staff at Hobbycraft in Wimbledon might now be a little different - after a video they posted to Kylie Minogue's new song was dubbed "amazing" by the star herself.

The Hobbycraft store in south-west London whose TikTok dance routines to Kylie's new song Padam Padam went viral has won praise from the Australian superstar herself.

In an interview with KISS Radio, Kylie said the Hobbycraft video "hilarious" when she was asked if there were any “mad” reactions to her song which caught her eye. She said: “There’s an amazing one, which was, big up Hobbycraft Wimbledon massive. I mean, hilarious.

Wimbledon's Hobbycraft team. Credit: ITV News London

“They committed to this routine, four staff. This is the first time I’ve like said it, I’ve talked about it with my friends, but when they hear this, you did a great job.”

She continued: “I don’t know how many, you know… hits or likes they’ve had but,” she said. “Hobbycraft Wimbledon really smashed it.”

Kylie's latest song Padam Padam has become an instant success despite it not being picked up by radio stations.

The Wimbledon Hobbycraft store react to Kylie's shoutout on KISS FM. Credit: TikTik/@hobbycraft_wimbledon

The Wimbledon team told ITV News London they were thrilled by the praise from the superstar.

"It's brilliant, it's very funny," they said.

Customers told ITV News London they loved the store's TikToks and thought it was "brilliant" that they had been given a shoutout by Kylie.

