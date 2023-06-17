A housing campaigner who gained notoriety after he took on Europe's biggest housing association and won has declined an MBE.

Kwajo Tweneboa took to social media to reveal he was offered an MBE last month but made the decision to decline.

His statement reads: "I want to start by thanking whoever chose to nominate me, as I have no doubt it came from a good place.

"So much grief and suffering has happened as a result of the poor state of Housing in the UK, with the vulnerable and poorest most ignored.

"Some living in, what can only be described as slum conditions.

"On June 14, 2017, 72 innocent men, women and children, tragically - and prematurely - lost their lives in Grenfell Tower, through no fault of their own.

"A disaster that never should have happened. Since then, campaign groups like Grenfell Unity, Shelter and many others have stood side by side demanding systemic change.

"Whilst brave tenants have shared their own experiences, in order to highlight the sheer lack of progress and accountability since Grenfell, many continue to suffer...

"Therefore, I cannot accept being honoured or receiving a title off the back of an issue, which realistically, should never have existed, and in saying that, I felt compelled to turn it down.

"I have written to the Prince and Princess of Wales to inform them of my decision, and to also express my interest in collaborating with them to raise awareness surrounding the social issues causing needless suffering to minority groups across the UK.

"Finally, I would like to acknowledge the Prince of Wales' recent work surrounding homelessness.

"It can only be positive to see meaningful change across lots of other important social issues, whilst giving a platform, an ear and a hand to help those most ignored and neglected. Thanks to all who continue to support."

Council housing tenant Kwajo Tweneboa at his home in Mitcham in south London. Credit: PA

In 2021, he and his two sisters were living on the Eastfields Estate in south London, in a flat which at the time had no ceiling in the main room, mouldy walls, a vermin infestation, water streaming through light fittings and asbestos.

He had been calling on housing association Clarion for repairs for 18 months - but his calls went unanswered.

Clarion Housing Group is Europe's largest housing association, responsible for housing more than 350,000 people.

It has grown by acquiring council houses from local authorities across England, as well as building new homes, often by regenerating ageing estates.

The housing association was spurred into action by Mr Tweneboa's public shaming, Clarion has repaired the flat.

Since then, he has become a champion for his neighbours and all those living in similarly squalid conditions, forcing landlords and housing associations to acknowledge their responsibilities and make urgent, necessary repairs.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…