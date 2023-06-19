A London bus driver was stabbed in the back in what has been described as an "appalling and dangerous" attack.

The driver, aged in his 40s, was attacked on Commercial Road in Stepney on Sunday afternoon.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening and police said they were working to "establish the circumstances" around the attack.

A Metropolitan Police statement added: “The man has been conveyed to an east London hospital. The bus driver’s injuries have been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing."

So far no one has been arrested.

Louise Cheeseman, director of buses at TfL, said: "This was an appalling and dangerous attack on a bus driver, who remains in hospital and our thoughts are with them and their family. "We will fully support the Metropolitan Police to bring the perpetrator to justice. "Everyone has the right to go about their day without fear or intimidation and any form of physical or verbal assault on our staff or customers will not be tolerated. "Anyone with any information on this assault should call the Metropolitan Police on 101."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...