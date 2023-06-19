Teenager dies after stabbing in Paddington

Play Brightcove video

Tap above to watch video report by Kaf Okpattah

Police have launched a murder investigation after a boy was stabbed to death in Paddington. The teenager, believed to be 17, was found with a stab wound in Paddington Green, central London, on Monday at around 1.41pm. Emergency services including an air ambulance rushed to the scene but despite the efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at 2:15.pm, the Metropolitan Police said. A spokesperson said his next of kin had been informed and that no arrests had been made.

A body was covered by a white sheet in St Mary’s Churchyard, Paddington Green.

Police cordoned off the area around the body and several officers stood at entrances to the green.

Forensic Services at the scene in Paddington Green in London Credit: PA

A group of young people sitting on the steps of City of Westminster College, located on the edge of the green, were crying. Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to tweet @MetCC or call 101 quoting CAD 4068/19JUN.

