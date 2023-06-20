A pair of kidnappers who prowled a London nightclub before forcing two women into a car have been jailed.

Badr Alhadidi, 39, from Talbot Street in Birmingham was sentenced to six-and-a-half years for kidnap.

Dhari Alshammari, 28 of Hester Road in Wandsworth was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years for rape and kidnap.

The duo first approached the women on a dancefloor on Albert Embankment in Vauxhall.

CCTV footage inside the club showed Alshammari pour a vodka into some glasses while Alhadidi waited for the women outside the toilets.

All four left the club around 6am and Alhadidi and Alshammari are seen forcing the women into a car.

CCTV footage nearby showed Alshammari drag one of the women along the pavement. Both were forced through a doorway where they collapsed. Inside the property Alshammari raped one of the women. After he went to a nearby McDonald’s to order food before returning to his home address. Later that morning, Alhadidi drove the woman to a petrol station in another area of London and left them. One of the women reported to police they had been on a night out and couldn't remember part of the evening. She said she remembered being pinned down in a car and sexually assaulted in a room. Officers began an investigation which led them to identify and arrest the two men two days later.

