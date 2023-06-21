Play Brightcove video

Aerial footage shows emergency services at the scene in northwest London

Two people have been stabbed inside Central Middlesex Hospital in north-west London, with one suffering life-threatening injuries.

A man detained by armed police at the scene is critical with self-inflicted wounds, the Metropolitan Police said.

Some reports on social media suggested that patients had to shelter in safe rooms, but this has not been officially confirmed.

No one else is being hunted in connection with the stabbings and the incident is not thought to be related to terrorism.

The hospital was temporarily locked down but has now reopened and will be operating services as normal. Officers will remain at the hospital while the police investigation continues.

A spokesman for the hospital trust said: “We can confirm an incident took place at Central Middlesex Hospital this afternoon.

“Police are on site and the hospital was temporarily locked down for a short period of time as a precautionary measure.

“Working closely with the Metropolitan Police, we have now reopened the hospital and services will continue as normal.”

Below: Video shows moment armed police arrived at the hospital (video from Twitter/@ColinRoy_1)

Play Brightcove video

Emergency services were first seen at the hospital on Acton Lane in Park Royal, Brent, at around 2pm on Wednesday.

One patient wrote on social media: "I am at Middlesex Central hospital in the dialysis unit and we’re sheltering in safe rooms. Armed policemen are on the scene, being described as a major incident."

London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust said people were being allowed back into Central Middlesex Hospital.

In a tweet, the trust said: “We’re now letting people back into Central Middlesex Hospital following advice from @metpoliceuk @MPSBrent.

“While our clinics are reopening, we may need to reschedule your appointment if we can’t see you today.”

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service added: “We were called today (21 June) at 1:18pm to reports of an incident at Central Middlesex Hospital.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, an ambulance crew, a medic in a fast response car, and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).

"We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. Our teams have so far treated two people at the scene. The incident is still ongoing.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...