A Canvey Island home has been left "uninhabitable" after the roof was struck by lightning and engulfed in flames. The incident happened on Waarem Avenue when Essex County Fire and Rescue were called at 8.39am.

Crews from Rayleigh Weir, Ingatestone, Basildon rushed to the scene after neighbours heard a loud bang of the lightning striking the roof and called 999.

Once firefighters arrived, the roof was reportedly on fire. Firefighters managed to prevent the flames spreading throughout the rest of the house but the roof was completely destroyed.

No injuries were reported. Watch Manager Adrian Clarke from Ingatestone Fire Station said: “We’d like to praise the neighbours who acted quickly to call us.

“While fires like this cannot be prevented, we’d like to stress the importance of acting quickly when there is a fire. If the fire is in your home, please get out of the house as quickly and safely as you can, stay out and dial 999.

“If you see a fire, dial 999 immediately. Don’t assume someone else has already called, we’d rather be called multiple times to the same fire than not at all.”

