A drunk driver bought fish and chips and some bottles of wine after running over and killing grandad Brendan O'Connell in Shepperton.

James Wood had been in the pub for seven hours with his friends where it is thought he had drunk around eight pints of beer.

He then got behind the wheel of his red Citroen and drove along Walton Bridge Road where he hit and killed the "loving" 52-year-old grandad.

But rather than stop he drove off and went to the chip shop and also bought two bottles of wine.

South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics rushed to the scene and desperately tried to save Mr O'Connell's life, but he was pronounced dead on the roadside.

Surrey Police identified Wood's car and traced it back to his address where they found it was significantly damaged.

But rather than owing up to his crimes, Wood denied any knowledge and claimed he was innocent.

Wood continued to deny he had any involvement, but a jury at Guildford Crown Court saw through his following a trial and unanimously convicted him of causing death by careless driving whilst unfit through drink.

During the sentencing on Tuesday (June 20), the court heard Wood, from Staines, had been arrested for drink driving two weeks before the fatal hit-and-run on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

He pleaded guilty to this offence in October 2020, was disqualified from driving for 17 months, and was ordered to pay costs totalling £415. Wood, 62, was locked away by a judge for eight years. He will have to serve a minimum of four years. He has also been disqualified from driving for six years, to be served upon his release. After this, he will then be subject to an extended re-test.

Mr O'Connell's family have paid tribute to the witnesses that came forward and to DC Richard Edwards and the wider team at the Surrey Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit for their efforts in bringing the investigation to court. The family said they are devasted at the loss of a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Investigating officer, DC Edwards, said: "This was a tragic collision, caused by the unnecessary actions of a driver who made the choice to consume alcohol and then drive while unfit. Alcohol limits are there for a reason. As evidenced in this tragic case, those who choose to drive whilst under the influence are not only risking their own lives but the lives of those around them."

