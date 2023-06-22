Two passengers were dragged along London Underground platforms after their coats got stuck in train doors.

The first passenger was seriously injured after being pulled along the Northern Line platform at Archway station.

They eventually fell to the ground, together with their travelling companion, after their coat came free.

An investigation into the incident on February is underway.

Two months later a second passenger’s coat became trapped in the doors of a Northern line train at Chalk Farm.

They were dragged nearly 20 metres until their coat became free and suffered minor injuries. The train did not stop.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch is looking into what happened, including: "The arrangements in place to manage and control the risks associated with passengers boarding and alighting from trains on the London Underground."

A full report will be published after the investigation has been concluded, RAIB added.

