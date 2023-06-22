Play Brightcove video

Tom Cruise described working with 'amazing' UK filmmakers as he took the red carpet in London's West End for the highly anticipated latest edition in the Mission: Impossible film series.

The Hollywood star returns to the character of Ethan Hunt for the seventh film of the series, titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is out in cinemas in July.

Among the high-octane stunts in the action-packed clip, Hunt rides a motorcycle off a cliff and engages in a knife fight on top of a speeding train.

Speaking to ITV News London's Sally Williams he said: "I’ve made so many movies here - we made Dead Reckoning here and a lot of Mission [Impossible] films here.

"Mission Impossible was the first film I ever produced and brought it here to England to shoot here.

"You have amazing crews and filmmakers and a great film community and I’ve known people here since I was a kid."

Cruise spoke of the daredevil stunts he performed in the film - and London landmarks he still wanted to conquer.

He added: "I look at buildings here [in London] and I think I could climb that building! Where do I start!

"I’ve always wanted to travel the world and work with different cultures and celebrate them and Mission Impossible really allows that. It’s a wonderful privilege to be able to do it."

The film sees Ethan and his IMF team embark on their “most dangerous mission yet” as they track down a new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins.

Below: Sally Williams speak to another of the film's stars Simon Pegg

The film was directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also worked with Cruise on the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick.

Famous faces including Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby will also star in the film.

The cast also includes Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis and Frederick Schmidt.

The second part of the film is expected to arrive next year as both parts were pushed back due to the Covid pandemic.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is due for UK release on July 10.

