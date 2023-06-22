A woman found dead at a house in South London has been named as 76-year-old Nelly Akomah as police investigate a possible burglary at her home.

Officers were called to Ladbrook Road in Croydon at about 10.40am on Wednesday where the woman was found dead by paramedics.

Nelly was active in her church police said her loss would be "keenly felt by many people".

"At this stage, we are investigating the possibility that there was a burglary at Nelly’s address," said Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn.

"I must stress that our investigation is in its very early stages and we are working to establish what exactly has happened," she added.

Police appealed for anyone in the local area to come forward including any drivers with dashcam footage.

DCI Blackburn added: "I want to reiterate my appeal to the wider public. We need to know what led to Nelly’s sad death. If you haven’t already spoken to officers and you have information, footage or anything that could help our investigation please do so without delay.

"Were you in the area of Ladbrook Road, Croydon during the evening of the 20 June between 10pm and midnight?

"Do you have any dash cam footage? Did you see anyone else in the area or any activity that you thought may be out of the ordinary?

"If you can help, we need to hear from you."

Extra police have bene brought in to patrol the area and officers said they were aware of speculation on social media about what might have happened.

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain, responsible for policing in Croydon, said: “This is an incredibly heart-breaking incident and my thoughts are with Nelly’s family and friends. For the wider community, I know you will be concerned, feeling uneasy and have a lot of questions about what happened. “I want to reassure Nelly’s family and the community that the investigation team are working diligently to establish the facts. People in the local area will see an increased police presence over the coming days and I would encourage anyone to come forward and speak to them to share information or to raise any concerns they may have. “I am conscious that there has been speculation on social media and possibly shared in the local community. I appreciate that such speculation is an inevitable part of a police investigation of this nature.

“While I am in no doubt that many people are acting in good faith, I want to ask people to think of Nelly’s family who may read what is posted online.

“Some of the details posted will no doubt add to what is already an incredibly distressing time for them. I would also remind people that detectives are still working to gather information about what exactly has happened.” There have been no arrests and enquiries continue. Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 2540/21Jun.

