Family of boy, 14, 'devastated' after finding racist messages in his schoolbag

The family of a 14-year-old boy whose schoolbag was stuffed with handwritten racist messages have asked for the college to do more to combat the abuse.

Kupa Kujinga told ITV News London he came home from Dresborough College in Maidenhead and found the notes in his bag. He showed the messages to his mother, who took the incident to the school.

His father, Aram Kujinga, said the ordeal has taken a huge toll on the whole family.

Staff at the school say they take the issue very seriously and have a zero tolerance policy towards all kinds of discrimination.

The Year 9 boy said he has previously been subjected to racist abuse by others at his school, once being called a racist slur in the classroom.

"It makes me feel worried it's going to happened again. The school say it wouldn't happen again, but it has," he told ITV News London.

The boy’s mother reported the incident to the school the following Monday but questioned why she hadn’t received an outcome regarding the previous incident earlier in the year.

Desborough College said they have a 'zero tolerance policy' to discrimination. Credit: ITV News London

Mr Kujinga said the ordeal had been "devastating". His wife, he said, had been in tears when they went to talk to the school about the incidents.

He says of the messages found in Kupa's bag: "Not even one parent or an individual would want to see that [the notes] especially in the era we live in. It's just difficult."

"He's still a baby and to go through that, it's too early in his life to go through it," Mr Kujinga said.

At least a dozen handwritten notes containing racial slurs were put in the Desborough College student’s bag.

The school said it has taken "immediate action" to support the family.

A spokesperson for the school, said: “We have a zero tolerance policy for any form of discrimination, including racism.

"As soon as we became aware of this incident we took immediate action and are continuing to support the pupil and family involved.

Kupa Kujinga told ITV News London he came home from Dresborough College in Maidenhead and found the offensive notes in his bag. Credit: ITV News London

"We consider behaviour of this nature wholly unacceptable and as such are currently conducting a full investigation in line with our relevant procedures and policies, including safeguarding and behaviour, and are ensuring that we are working closely with the appropriate authorities and that necessary actions are taken as a result.

“Our aim as a school is to provide a safe, nurturing and welcoming environment so that every pupil, colleague and family member feels welcome in our community. This is supported through our assemblies, our personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) lessons and wider curriculum, and we will be increasing these over the coming weeks to reaffirm our commitment to these values.”

Thames Valley Police has said it is "aware of this incident" and is ‘supporting the school with their investigation."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...