Harry Styles fans leave trail of feather boas, hotdog costumes and cowboy hats after Wembley show
Harry Styles fans left behind a trail of feathers, cowboy hats, glittery shoes - and even a hotdog costume along the famous Olympic Way after the superstar's two Wembley shows.
TikTok videos from Wembley Park's cleaning staff show the team sweeping up a pile of colourful feathers from fans' feather boas along with "aggressive signs", mobile phones and "cheap sunglasses".
A video uploaded by Abdulaziz Sufyan showing the unusual items he had retrieved while cleaning up after the fans has had 8 million views.
Discarded feather boas have become a distinctive feature of Styles' concerts around the world and pictures taken by concert-goers after his Wembley show the steps to Wembley Park Tube station strewn with colourful feathers.
Abdulaziz found glittery designer shoes, hotdog costumes, cowboy hats, and notably, a significant number of feathers left from fans' boas.
The feathers, a tribute to Styles' iconic fashion statement, pose an especially challenging cleaning task for the cleaning teams and have also raised concerns about the environmental impact.
One user remarked: "Cardiff town centre is also now covered in feathers. It was literally snowing feathers yesterday!”
Commenting on Abdulaziz's TikTok video, one user wrote: "It’s not hard to clean after yourself, if you’ve got a boa, spray it [with hairspray] so it doesn’t shed as much!” with another user echoing with: "it just shows how polluting those feather boas are… love the look but maybe there’s an alternative?”
The former One Direction member's Love On tour started on September 4 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is set to finish on July 2023 22 in Reggio Emilia, Italy after being delayed twice by the Covid pandemic. The tour includes 15-dates at New York's legendary Madison Square Garden.
