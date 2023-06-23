Harry Styles fans left behind a trail of feathers, cowboy hats, glittery shoes - and even a hotdog costume along the famous Olympic Way after the superstar's two Wembley shows.

TikTok videos from Wembley Park's cleaning staff show the team sweeping up a pile of colourful feathers from fans' feather boas along with "aggressive signs", mobile phones and "cheap sunglasses".

A video uploaded by Abdulaziz Sufyan showing the unusual items he had retrieved while cleaning up after the fans has had 8 million views.

Discarded feather boas have become a distinctive feature of Styles' concerts around the world and pictures taken by concert-goers after his Wembley show the steps to Wembley Park Tube station strewn with colourful feathers.

Abdulaziz found glittery designer shoes, hotdog costumes, cowboy hats, and notably, a significant number of feathers left from fans' boas.

The feathers, a tribute to Styles' iconic fashion statement, pose an especially challenging cleaning task for the cleaning teams and have also raised concerns about the environmental impact.

Harry Styles performing at Wembley. Credit: Rebecca Williams

One user remarked: "Cardiff town centre is also now covered in feathers. It was literally snowing feathers yesterday!”

Commenting on Abdulaziz's TikTok video, one user wrote: "It’s not hard to clean after yourself, if you’ve got a boa, spray it [with hairspray] so it doesn’t shed as much!” with another user echoing with: "it just shows how polluting those feather boas are… love the look but maybe there’s an alternative?”

The former One Direction member's Love On tour started on September 4 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is set to finish on July 2023 22 in Reggio Emilia, Italy after being delayed twice by the Covid pandemic. The tour includes 15-dates at New York's legendary Madison Square Garden.

