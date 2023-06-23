Man, 19, charged after bus driver stabbed on Commercial Road

A man has been charged after a bus driver was stabbed in east London. Bradley Peek, 19, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Police were called at about 3.30pm on Sunday to reports of a stabbing on Commercial Road, near to the junction with Arbour Square, E14. Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. A bus driver had been stabbed after an altercation.

He was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing. He continues to recover in hospital. Police continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward. If you witnessed the incident or have footage then please contact the enquiry team by calling 101 quoting CAD 4546/18Jun23 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.