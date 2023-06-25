A silent vigil has been held to make a year since the death of Zara Aleena.

Ms Aleena, a 35-year-old law graduate, was sexually assaulted and killed as she walked home from a night out in London on 26 June 2022.

Jordan McSweeney, 29, is currently serving a life sentence after being jailed for at least 38 years.

He admitted sexually assaulting and murdering her, just days after he was released from jail.

Friends and family joined the vigil at Valentines Park in Ilford. Credit: PA

Today, friends and family joined the vigil at Valentines Park in Ilford.

The poster for the event read: "We walk to honour Zara's life.

"We walk to honour the lives of all women and girls murdered by men.

Credit: PA

"We walk for the right for women to be safe, in their homes and in their streets."

It continued: "We demand systematic change. End violence towards women and girls."

Several speeches were delivered, including from Ms Aleena's aunt, Farah Naz, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (left), and Ms Aleena's aunt, Farah Naz (right) were among those speaking at the vigil. Credit: PA

Following her death, Ms Aleena's family issued a statement describing her as a "carefree spirit" who wholeheartedly believed women should be able to walk home alone.

"She was fierce: she didn’t just survive, she thrived," they said.

"She walked everywhere. She put her party shoes in a bag and donned her trainers. She walked."

