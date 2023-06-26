Carlos Alcaraz sees himself as one of the Wimbledon favourites after Queen’s win

Play Brightcove video

'I see myself lifting the trophy,' Alcaraz told Rags Martel

Carlos Alcaraz considers himself one of the favourites to win Wimbledon after picking up his maiden grass-court title at Queen’s Club in London. Alcaraz overtook Novak Djokovic as world number one and will be the top seed at SW19 after a commanding 6-4 6-4 win over Alex De Minaur in the final of the cinch Championships. The 20-year-old Spaniard was playing only his third ever grass-court tournament, and his first outside of two underwhelming visits to Wimbledon. In his first match at Queen’s he needed a third-set tie-break to get past French journeyman Arthur Rinderknech, but as the week wore on he grew in confidence on the surface and on Sunday stormed to victory.

Speaking to ITV News London he said: "I feel I have a lot of chances to win Wimbledon but there are a lot of players more experienced than me on grass.

"And the main players play an unbelievable game. But I see myself lifting the trophy."

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action at cinch Championships at The Queen's Club Credit: PA

Meanwhile, Andy Murray will warm up for Wimbledon with a match against rising star Holger Rune at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham on Wednesday. The two-time former Wimbledon champion has opted for some extra match play following his first-round exit to Alex De Minaur at Queen’s Club last week. World number six Rune, 20, reached the semi-finals of the cinch Championships before also losing to De Minaur and should provide strong opposition for Murray at the exhibition event. Hurlingham frequently attracts the world’s best players and will also host Carlos Alcaraz, top British player Cameron Norrie and defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic.

