A South London mum had her living room window ‘smashed by a hammer’ after she made a post on the controversial ULEZ expansion online earlier that day.

A woman living in Bromley, who wished to remain anonymous, has said her living room window was smashed by a hammer after she made a post on a social networking website about the planned Ultra Low Emission Zone scheme expansion.

The woman said she had been using the site for a few years to keep on top of issues in her local area.

However, she said she noticed posts becoming more opinionated in January, shortly before Bromley Council announced it would be legally challenging the upcoming ULEZ expansion.

The scheme would see residents being charged £12.50 a day to drive in London from August if their cars are not deemed environmentally friendly enough.

The mum said: “People were saying they were going to sue and all these kinds of things. It was just before [Bromley Council] said they wanted to take legal action, and I said the council has no chance.”

She added: “Within half an hour, people were commenting quite terrible things.”

The mum said she decided to delete the post after an hour given the severity of the comments being added. However, she said she heard noises outside her home that evening while watching TV.

The resident said: “I heard a really loud banging against my front door. I was thinking someone needed help so I got up straight away and called my husband who was upstairs.

“But in the next moment, I could just hear smashing glass. I didn’t know what it was at the time, but it was my front window being smashed. We found out later it was done with a hammer, which was left behind.”

The mum said that the police asked her that night if she had any enemies. Despite being shaken from the event, she felt that the backlash from her post supporting ULEZ that day could have been a factor.

She said: “That was the first thing that came to my mind, which sounds ridiculous. They said that seems a bit extreme, but someone is obviously trying to silence me, and that’s the thing that makes me more angry.”

The resident said she has since added three cameras to the outside of her home. While she didn’t know much about the incident at the time, she said footage from a neighbour’s camera showed a group of up to ten people approaching her house after coming by car.

She added: “We also know from another CCTV [source] that it was a targeted attack, because a couple of doors down they picked them up saying, ‘Oh, are you sure it’s number so and so?’. So they were specifically looking for our house.”

The mum said that the police have since closed the case given a lack of specific evidence against the individuals.

She said she feels the incident may have been carried out as a result of a group opposing ULEZ given previous reports of individuals vandalising cameras for the scheme.

She said: “These people, whoever it is, have that sort of violent potential in them. If they would actually destroy those cameras, then I wouldn’t be surprised if they smashed someone’s window.”

She added: “The council have taken legal action against it, which doesn’t make any sense. What the council should be doing instead is investing money in infrastructure and adding a good cyclepath, good public transport and things like that, rather than investing money into fighting legal battles.”

The High Court announced on May 25 that it had allowed further grounds for the legal challenge against the ULEZ expansion raised by a coalition of councils. The councils include Bexley, Bromley, Hillingdon, Harrow and Surrey County councils, with the additional grounds related to the consultation running up to the rollout of the scheme.

Bromley Council and the Mayor of London were approached for comment, but had not responded at the time of publication.

Conservative Councillor Colin Smith, leader of Bromley Council, previously said in a statement: “We are already witnessing widespread upset and uncertainty locally over the prospect of the Mayor’s threatened tax against motorists going ahead, due to the damage it will cause to local businesses, jobs and local care networks and anything which assists us in turning this outrageous money making scam away is clearly to be welcomed.”

The Mayor of London announced on June 1 that the expansion’s £110 million scrappage scheme to replace non-compliant vehicles would be expanded to cover small businesses in London with less than 50 employees. The scheme will also reportedly cover families receiving child benefits.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, previously said in a statement: “The ULEZ has been proven to work, already reducing toxic air pollution by nearly half in central London. Expanding it London-wide will help ensure five million more Londoners can breathe cleaner air and our bigger scrappage scheme will mean we can help thousands of families and small businesses make the transition to greener, cleaner vehicles.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...