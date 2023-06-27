Police officer sexually assaulted while working at Notting Hill Carnival

Play Brightcove video

Police are looking to speak to two men after a female police officer was sexually assaulted at Notting Hill Carnival last year. The Met confirmed the police constable was sexually assaulted by two individuals while she was working at the event on Monday August 29 2022. At the time, the officer was part of a large crowd of people making their way along Westbourne Grove. The crowd was tightly packed together due to the large number of people and police said those responsible took the opportunity to sexually assault the officer from behind. Due to the large volume of people, she was unable to identify those responsible. Extensive inquiries have been carried out and neither of the suspects are yet to be identified. Officers are now calling for the public’s help in tracking them down. Pc Richard Spears, who worked in the Notting Hill Carnival post-incident team, said: “Notting Hill Carnival is a vibrant event which sees communities come together to celebrate, and the atmosphere is generally very friendly and welcoming. “Sadly, the suspects in this incident have used the cover of a dense crowd to sexually assault a female police officer, presumably in the belief they would get away with it. “Assaults on officers during the course of their duty are unacceptable, and the fact this one is sexual in nature makes it particularly disturbing. We are releasing CCTV footage of two men we would like to speak to as part of our inquiries. Do you recognise them? Please contact us if you can help.”

