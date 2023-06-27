Predator jailed for rape and sexual assault of child, aged 8

A 56-year-old man who raped and sexually assaulted an eight-year-old child in the 1980s has been jailed. Devistal Lansiquot, who appeared at Kingston Upon Thames Crown Court, was sentenced to 11 years for raping and sexually assaulting a child over a two-year period in the 1980s. Lansiquot abused a position of trust to sexually abuse the child and forced her into silence with threats to tell her family, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The abuse only stopped in 1985 when the offender was sent to prison in relation to another offence. The victim then reported the incidents to police. Lansiquot maintained his innocence until the first morning of trial when he entered guilty pleas to three counts of rape and four indecent assaults against a child. Momata Matin, Senior Crown Prosecutor from the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit in London South said: "Lansiquot is a sexual predator, who had no regard to the victim who was a child. "The abuse has clearly had a profound impact on the victim. I would like to highlight the bravery of the victim who gave evidence during the trial and thank her, the witnesses, and the prosecution team, for helping bring Lansiquot to justice. “Sexual offences are some of the most traumatic and complex cases to prosecute, and the CPS will bring offenders to justice where there is the evidence”.

