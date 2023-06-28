A jury has retired to consider its verdict in the trial of a Metropolitan Police officer accused of raping a woman in the sea off Brighton beach after his stag do.

Sergeant Laurence Knight, 34, is alleged to have met the woman, a stranger, in the early hours of July 17, 2021, while in the city centre.

Prosecutors claim the pair walked to the beach together, undressed to their underwear and ended up in the sea, where sexual activity was alleged to have taken place.

The woman says she repeatedly told him to “stop” and reminded him he was “getting married in two weeks”, jurors heard.

Knight, from Leyton, east London, denies rape and sexual assault.

Knight has been suspended from duty. Credit: PA

The Met said he has been suspended from duty.

In his evidence to the jury, Knight claimed the woman first touched his penis.

He says he then touched her vagina for a few seconds, thinking it was consensual before she made the comment about his imminent wedding and they returned to the shore.

He denies he had any intention to penetrate her vagina.

The jury at Southwark Crown Court retired just before 12.50pm on Wednesday, June 28.

