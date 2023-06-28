A man has died after stabbing himself at a busy Tube station just after Wednesday morning's rush hour.

British Transport Police were called just before 10.30am to reports of a man who had “serious, self-inflicted injuries”.

A statement added: "Officers were called to Sloane Square Underground station at 10.26am on 28 June following reports that a man had sustained serious, self-inflicted injuries.

"Paramedics also attended however despite their best efforts the man has been pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious."

Local Conservative MP Greg Hands reacted to the "t errible news" saying his thoughts were with the man’s family and all emergency responders "in what must have been a very distressing scene".

On Twitter, one eyewitness described scenes of panic:

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…