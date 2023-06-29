An opportunistic predator who raped children and lone women has been jailed for 17 years.

Leon Alexander, 31, often carried out his his brazen sexual assaults in open spaces where they could have been witnessed by any passing member of the public.

Police said he would often try and exchange messages with victims after the attack and try to have "light-hearted conversations" to pretend what happened was consensual.

Alexander was arrested after police were contacted by a girl in her mid-teens who said she was raped after leaving a block of flats in north London.

Officers immediately began an investigation and examined CCTV which matched the suspect’s description.

The images were circulated on police systems and Alexander was identified, arrested, charged and remanded to prison.

While investigating, the detective leading the case found that there were previous reports linked to Alexander.

They included a rape in 2010 where Alexander met with a woman he had been speaking to online.

He took her back to an address in Tottenham where he raped her.

An investigation was carried out and he was arrested and interviewed but there was not enough evidence at the time to charge him with the offence.

Alexander was also charged with a sexual assault in 2017 in Edmonton where he followed a woman he knew out of a shop and assaulted her behind a car before she managed to run away.

On this occasion he had given her his mobile number which meant police were able to identify and arrest him shortly after the offence.

Detective Constable Rebecca Mussington, who led the investigation, said: "We know women and girls suffer significant amounts of harm every day, mostly at the hands of men. My priority – and that of every officer and member of staff – is to target those like Alexander who commit this kind of violence. "Anyone who is victim or witness to sexual assault should contact police. There is zero tolerance for such serious offences and we have specially trained officers who will listen and investigate where needed."

