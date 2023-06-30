Appeal to find heavily pregnant woman,18, missing from Newham

Police are asking for help to find an 18-year-old heavily-pregnant woman who has gone missing from Newham.

Ina was last seen during the afternoon of Tuesday, June 27, and officers said they are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as 5ft 1” tall with long blonde hair usually tied in a ponytail, and she is pregnant.

Anyone who has seen Ina is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 4069/30JUN23.DI Joanne Watts of NE BCU Missing Persons Unit said: “I want to reassure Ina that officers are only concerned with ensuring that she is safe and well, and that she is able to access any support she may require.”

