Just Stop Oil threaten to disrupt London Pride over sponsor United Airlines

Just Stop Oil has threatened to disrupt this weekend's London Pride event over its headline sponsor United Airlines.

The climate action group published a list of demands ahead of the annual parade on Saturday, July 1.

In an open letter on Twitter, the group said if their requests were not met they "may or may not take action at this weekend's events".

The demands include a call for clarity from Pride in London about who its sponsors are, making a statement demanding an end to new oil and gas, and setting up a meeting to discuss joining the civil resistance against climate change.

It concludes by stating a response was required by 4pm on Thursday, June 29.

Just Stop Oil wrote: "Dear -. It was great to meet you today, to have the time to listen and share with each other.

"As a follow-up for you to take to the Board of Directors, these are Just Stop Oil's demands of Pride:

"1. Clarity on where Pride sources its money from, what floats are included and what ethical considerations are taken when deciding who to accept money from.

"2. Pride makes a statement to demand an end to new oil and gas.

"3. Pride to set up a public meeting for its volunteers about joining in civil resistance against new oil and gas, and why the climate crisis is the biggest threat to LGBT+ rights, due to social collapse.

"We will wait 24 hours, as of 4pm today (June 28), for Pride to respond to our demands and the actions Pride will take.

"Beyond this time or not meeting these demands will mean we may or may not take action at this weekend's events. Look forward to hearing from you soon. Many thanks."

It comes after three Just Stop Oil protesters were charged with aggravated trespass on Wednesday (June 28) after invading the pitch at Lord's during the second Ashes test.

On Thursday, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan was accused of "rainbow-washing".

Green London Assembly Member Zack Polanski claimed the mayor was failing to show “climate leadership” by not criticising Pride in London’s decision to make United Airlines their headline sponsor.

Just Stop Oil protesters at the Mall in October 2022. Credit: PA

Mr Khan also faced backlash over the fact that United Airlines had covered the cost of him and his team's trip to America last year, thought to be worth several thousands of pounds.

Speaking during a mayor's Question Time session on Thursday, Mr Polanski asked: "Does the headline sponsor of Pride in London this year demonstrate leadership in tackling the climate crisis?”

The mayor said pride attracts “support from all sorts of businesses, charities and organisations”, and that this was “a positive thing, as standing together is a key element of the movement for LGBTQI+ equality”.

Mr Khan added City Hall's funding for the event covers less than a tenth of the total cost - meaning commercial sponsors are needed to cover the remaining costs.

He said: "Pride in London carries out the selection and vetting process for sponsors of the event, and in the case of this year’s headline sponsors, Pride in London will have reviewed their corporate responsibility report and paid close attention to their environment strategy and climate-related initiatives."

Pride in London issued the following statement on the issues raised: "What [they] say… is Pride in London welcomes a diverse array of sponsors who undergo vetting to ensure their alignment with our core values of visibility, unity, equality, and a strong commitment to social and environmental responsibility…

“As one of the world’s leading airlines, United Airlines exemplifies a commitment to excellence in both service and sustainability.

The letter concludes by stating a response is required by 4pm on Thursday, June 29. Credit: PA

“United Airlines’ corporate responsibility report is available publicly and addresses the topic of environmental sustainability. United Airlines’ environmental commitment is also available online.

“It goes on to say United Airlines is the first major US airline to invest in carbon capture, supporting the work of 1PointFive, who are building the world’s largest direct air capture facility.

“United Airlines has set a voluntary net zero target by 2050 and committed not to rely on the use of carbon offsets to reach that target. The company has also set commitments to release the percentage of sustainable fuels used."

