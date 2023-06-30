A double murder investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old boy and a man, 23, were stabbed to death in Archway on Thursday night.

Police were called at 11.30pm to Elthorne Road, N19 to reports of a stabbing.

A boy, believed to be aged 15, was found with stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene just after midnight A man, 23, was taken to a west London hospital with stab injuries where he too was pronounced dead. A third victim, believed to be 28, was also found at an address in N19 with stab wounds. He remains in hospital but his condition is not thought to be life threatening.

Police believe a large number of people were present when the attack took place and are urging witnesses and those with information to come forward. The Specialist Crime Command have launched an investigation. An extensive crime scene is in place and urgent enquiries are ongoing. Officers have informed the next of kin of both victims who are being supported by specially trained officers.

There have been no arrests at this early stage. A Section 60 Order granting police additional stop and search powers has been authorised. Chief Superintendent Andy Carter said: "My thoughts are with the families of the two victims who have suffered such an unimaginable loss in this shocking and unacceptable incident. "We will support our colleagues as they investigate and members of the public will see an increased policing presence in the area. "I urge anyone who has information that can help us establish exactly what has happened to approach those officers or contact us immediately. A man and boy have lost their lives and we must now work together to identify those responsible and remove them from our streets." Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 9383/29 Jun. To remain 100% anonymous please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

