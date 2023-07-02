A 15-year-old boy who was one of two people killed in a stabbing in Islington has been named by police after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Leonardo Reid was found wounded at around 11.30pm on Thursday in Elthorne Road, Islington, after police and paramedics were called to reports of a stabbing.

He was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

A 23-year-old man was also stabbed and was rushed to hospital where he later died, while a third person, a man aged 28, suffered a stab wound which was not thought to be life-threatening.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder on Saturday afternoon.

Forensic officers in Elthorne Road, Islington, London after a man and a teenager have been stabbed to death. Credit: PA

Officers have informed the victims’ next of kin, who are being supported by specially trained officers.

Post-mortem examinations will be conducted in due course.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter previously said: “My thoughts are with the families of the two victims who have suffered such an unimaginable loss in this shocking and unacceptable incident.”

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 9383/29Jun.

