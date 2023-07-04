Police launch fresh probe into partygate allegations and reopen Tory HQ probe

The Metropolitan Police said it has reopened its investigation into potential Covid regulation breaches during an event at Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) in December 2020 and has launched a new probe into a gathering in Parliament during the same month.

The Christmas event under investigation at CCHQ was for former mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey's campaign team.

But the force will not open an investigation into further potential breaches of the regulations in Downing Street, and Thames Valley Police will not investigate potential breaches at Chequers, the grace and favour country residence, when Boris Johnson was prime minister.

The Metropolitan Police said: “The Met … previously carried out an investigation into an event in Matthew Parker Street on December 14 2020.

“Based on the information available at the time, that investigation did not lead to FPNs, but outcome letters sent to some participants stated that ‘the Metropolitan Police reserves the right to revisit this decision in the event that further significant evidence comes to light’. The receipt of video evidence has resulted in the Met revisiting and updating the assessment.”More follows...

