A London shop is serving up an eccentric collection of ice creams including crumpet, tomato ketchup and soy sauce.

The Ice Cream Project concept store opened for business in Knightsbridge featuring some unlikely food brands.

The creation comes from fashion designer Anya Hindmarch who expects her eclectic mix of deserts to be in high demand. Flavours include rice pudding, peas, pickle, peanuts and sea salt.

"We're delighted that The Ice Cream Project is extremely popular. In the afternoons this sometimes means long queues – particularly at weekends – and we may not be able to serve everyone before closing time," Anya said."We will always do our best to serve as many people as possible, but at weekends there may be days when we have to close the queue up to two hours before our advertised closing time, in order to avoid the disappointment of anyone waiting unnecessarily.

"If you're visiting us at The Ice Cream Project, we advise arriving well before closing time. We look forward to welcoming you!" she added.

Rows of ice cream in the concept store in Knightsbridge Credit: BPM Media

Among the those going for a taste test were ice-cream fan Ellen Jenne who boldly took a scoop of Heinz ice cream.

"I tentatively dipped my plastic spoon in the pinkish goop. A wave of sugar immediately sanitised the salty tomato sauce, keeping it fresh and slightly fruity. "However after the initial sweetness dissipated, the instantly recognizable aftertaste of a Heinz sachet took over, making the back of my mouth salivate. I can’t say I hated it, much to my surprise. It’ll never be my first choice but is a damn sight better than anticipated. "The same goes for the Kikkoman Soy Sauce; a surprising and tantalising challenge for my taste buds. I really want to hate it and declare it a disgrace to every chef who walks the planet. But in reality, this could be the new dessert trend making its way around TikTok."

The Ice Cream Project is open for business until 27th August at 11 Pont St, London SW1X 9EH.

