A number of residents living in North London say they are being "terrorised" by an aggressively territorial seagull with one person saying "fear is rising" after multiple attacks.

The seagull, which has made its home on top of a house in Crouch End, has been regularly dive-bombing locals of all ages, as well as their dogs, leaving many fearful of walking through the area, locals claim.

Writing on Facebook, one anonymous resident wrote: "It has come to my attention in recent weeks that in the area where Ferme Park Road meets Weston Park, there is fear rising, and it’s the affect (sic) of a terrorising seagull.

"Admittedly, this sounds comical, but it is not. I have witnessed it multiple times nose dive at passers by, with full intention of striking had they not had ninja like reflexes. I heard it went for a dog last week and tonight I saw it strike a runner and later a near miss with a small child!

"Even the other seagulls were ******, and subsequently went in to attack it, but to no avail, he’s still at large. Enough is a enough, what can we do?!"

It is illegal for anyone to block off or move any bird's nest, the RSPCA said Credit: BPM Media

Reacting to the story, a number of other locals shared their own encounters with the angry gull, one writing: "I live across the road from this and they have been attacking people on the daily. Someone lost their shoe running away from it.

"They have little babies in the roof that we can see bobbing their heads up so they are protecting them. They circle everyone and then attack."

A second agreed: "It has attacked my sister twice in the early morning and then actually came for me at about 7:30pm today and also took a dive at my first floor window today to get into the house."

While a third said: "It had a swipe at me and my dog at the weekend. We both walked away unscathed but shook nonetheless."

Others pointed out that there wasn't much to be done though, with the gull protected from being moved. They said: "Used to have this problem when I lived in Archway many years ago… Unfortunately they are a protected bird so not much can be done."

It is illegal for anyone to block off or move any bird's nest and it's illegal to intentionally kill, take or injure gulls according to the RSPCA.

