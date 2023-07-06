Several people are being treated after a car collided with a building at a girls’ prep school in Wimbledon, police said. Officers, firefighters and paramedics, including London’s Air Ambulance, responded to the incident at around 9.54am on Thursday at The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road, Wimbledon. The school, which costs £5,565 per term, is for girls aged four to 11 and sits on Wimbledon Common, just a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as it hosts the world-famous tennis tournament. The Metropolitan Police said: “Officers are responding to an incident at a primary school in Camp Road, Wimbledon. “We were called at 9.54am to reports that a car collided with a building at the school. “Several people are being treated at the scene. We will share further updates when we can.” In a later tweet, the force said: “We are not treating this incident as terror-related. An investigation is under way to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place.”

Officers, firefighters and paramedics, including London’s Air Ambulance, responded to the crash Credit: PA

And London Fire Brigade said on Twitter: “We are currently supporting emergency services at an incident at a school in Wimbledon. “We have two fire engines and two fire rescue units at the scene.”

A woman who answered the phone at the school replied “no comment” when contacted by the media. Tweets from Wimbledon and Putney Commons urged the public to stay away from the area. They said: “Following an incident at the edge of the Common on Camp Road, the public are asked to avoid that area of the Commons to allow free access to the emergency services. Thank you. “Emergency vehicles are likely to be using the Commons to get to the location so please be alert to what is happening and follow instructions from our staff. Thank you.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...