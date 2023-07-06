London Underground workers will strike at the end of July in a row over pensions, job cuts and attacks on working conditions.

Union RMT today announced a week of actions from Sunday, July 23.

RMT has been in a long-running dispute with Transport for London (TfL) over jobs, cuts and attacks on pensions and working conditions.

In total, 600 jobs are scheduled to be axed and staff stand to be poorer in retirement if TfL's proposed changes go through.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "This week of action will shut down the London Underground and show just how important the work of our members is.

"Plans by TfL to cut 600 jobs and attack our member's pensions are simply unacceptable.

"We are aware that the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has had the TfL budget cut.

"However, he needs to align himself with our union and his London Underground staff in pushing back against the Tory government, exposing their damaging agenda to a key part of London transport infrastructure."

