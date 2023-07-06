Man handcuffs himself to the gates of Buckingham Palace

A man has handcuffed himself to the gates of Buckingham Palace.

In a video posted online officers were seen clearing the area to bring the situation to a "swift conclusion".

A spokesperson for the Met Police tweeted: "At around 5.23pm a man approached the gates of #BuckinghamPalace & handcuffed himself to them.

"Officers in the area immediately approached the man, believed aged in his 30s, who began threatening to harm himself."

The Met continued: "LAS are also on scene.

"Police are trying to speak to the man & bring the situation to a swift conclusion to ensure his safety and welfare."

