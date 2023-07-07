Play Brightcove video

ITV News London Reporter Helen Keenan speaks to locals who tried to save Andre Salmon's life

A man who gave CPR to an 18-year-old who was shot while riding his moped in Tottenham has spoken about how he tried to save the young man in his final moments.

Andre Salmon, 18, was fatally shot in Constable Crescent N15 on Monday, July 3 driving down Stamford Road.

After being shot, Mr Salmon continued, turning left into Constable Crescent where, due to his injury, his moped collided with a parked car and he collapsed.

Following the shooting, the suspect made off from Stamford Road.

Costas Theochari, who works nearby, and colleagues administered first aid to Mr Salmon.

"I was seeing if he had a pulse and the other guy got a jacket," he told ITV News London.

"He pressed on his chest trying to stem the flow of blood. And my other colleague was on the other side keeping his hand on there.

Costas Theochari talked to Andre Salmon as he lay bleeding on the road. Credit: ITV News London

"And I was talking to him trying to get some communication... He was in shock and his eyes were rolling back.

"I was just asking him, 'What's your name? What's your name?' Just trying to get something out of him. And his breathing just got shallower and shallower. And when I could feel his pulse, but it was very, very shallow."

Faisal Kayani, who knows the victim's father, put pressure on Mr Salmon's bullet wound and was there when the teenager died.

"There was me and my brother Hamza initially, he was in the police for 10 years, so he was quite experienced when it came to first aid," he said.

"We did what we could do and got our first aid box but it wasn't enough to save him, he was bleeding a lot.

"When you see someone dead and see someone in front of you die, they're two different things and the fact that we couldn't help him made us feel bad as well."

Police are trying to trace 18-year-old Reagan Konin. Credit: Met Police

Police released an image of a man they are seeking in connection with the Haringey murder.

DCI Dave Whellams, Specialist Crime North, said: “Our investigation is continuing at pace, and as part of our inquiries we have now identified an individual we would like to trace. Have you seen 18-year-old Reagan Konin?

"Do you have information regarding his whereabouts? If you can help please contact us. Konin is believed to have connections to Tottenham, Haringey, and north London in general. If seen, I would urge members of the public not to approach him, but to call 999.”

