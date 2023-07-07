Emergency workers and the Mayor of London have paid tribute to the victims of the July 7 bombings on the 18th anniversary of the terror attacks.

Coordinated attacks in 2005 on three London Underground trains and a double-decker bus killed 52 people as well as the bombers, and more than 700 people were injured.

Sadiq Khan laid a wreath alongside Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley at the Hyde Park Memorial to pay tribute to those who were killed, injured and affected .

On Twitter, the mayor wrote: "Today, London remembers the 52 people who tragically lost their lives in the awful terrorist attack on 7 July 2005.

"We also pay tribute to those who ran towards danger, from emergency service personnel to transport workers and members of the public who helped those in need."

He continued: " With each year that passes, our determination & resolve to stand united against those who try to divide us strengthens."As Mayor I’m determined to continue working with communities, partners and the police to tackle the threat of terrorism and build a safer London for everyone."

The London Ambulance Service paid tribute to "our teams and all our emergency service colleagues for their efforts that day" in a tweet.

Flowers and wreaths were placed on the memorial plaque in Hyde Park in remembrance of those who lost their lives.

