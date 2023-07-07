A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy and a man, 23, at music video shoot in Archway.

Abel Chunda, 27, is charged with the murder of Leonardo Reid and Shekaj Klevion on June 29 in Elthorne Road, N19.

The Metropolitan Police said Leonardo Reid was pronounced dead at the scene, while Mr Klevi was taken to hospital where he later died.

Leonardo Reid, 15, was stabbed to death in north London on June 29 Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

Chunda also faces one count of attempted murder after allegedly injuring Abdullah Abdiullahi, believed to be 28, and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in Levison Way, Archway, north London.

It is alleged that Chunda arrived at the scene of a music video shoot as part of a group of people carrying “large knives” who went on to attack the victims.

Chunda, of Highgate Hill, Archway, appeared in the dock at the Old Bailey on Friday and was remanded into custody ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 22.

A provisional trial date has been set for May 28 next year, but it is not known where the trial will take place.

