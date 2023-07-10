A man who was left by a bin aged just two weeks by his mother has described the tear-jerking moment he met his half-brother for the first time.

Paul Connolly, who was born in Stepney Green, east London, in 1962, grew up in care after his mother suffered a breakdown.

Using a DNA kit Paul found out he was half Maltese and thanks to the team from ITV's Long Lost Family he was reunited with his paternal half-brother Frankie Peroni.

Paul was also stunned to find out he went to the same school as Frankie at the same time and they currently live close to each other.

"My sons bought a DNA kit and I took the test and it came back half Maltese and it was a massive shock," Paul told ITV news London. "My whole life I believed my father was Irish and my mother was Irish. "It blew us away - we’d never have known if the boys hadn’t got me the DNA kit for Christmas," he explained.

Growing up Paul only had sporadic contact with his mother and siblings Credit: ITV/Long Lost Family

Paul said his sons bought him the DNA kit because he grew up in the care system which didn't give him "much of an identity".

When ITV reunited Paul with his long lost half brother he couldn't believe how similar they looked and how their lives overlapped.

Paul added: "Most people looking for family are probably worried about what they might find. "Myself and Frankie were very similar characters and similar looking. We grew up in the same area, we went to the same school at the same time. "I was a doorman at a nightclub in east London which he used to go to so I probably searched him on the way in. I was looking after clubs where he used to go. "So our paths may have crossed many times in the same east London and Essex area. "We have very different lives now - he’s semi-retired. I’m very busy but we do see watch other and we are in contact everyday. It’s like he’s always been there. He leaves me voice notes everyday. "I also realise I have a whole Maltese family out there. Two of my nieces have been in contact with me from Malta. "One of them lives in east London! Off the Roman Road. "I did a fitness series for Channel 4 years ago and she contacted me to help her and she didn’t realise she was my niece. "These things are very strange!"

