The stories of the bereaved and survivors of the Grenfell Tower tragedy are being told in their own words in a major new National Theatre play.

Grenfell: in the words of survivors is a story of disaster in three acts based on the testimony of residents.

ITV News London was given exclusive access to rehearsals ahead of opening night on Wednesday.

Many of those who survived the Grenfell fire want to keep their stories alive - to make sure the lives lost are honoured and to make sure a disaster like this never happens again.

Director Phyllida Lloyd speaks to cast members during rehearsals. Credit: ITV News London

The play, written by Gillian Slovo from the stories told to her by survivors, is told in three parts sharing first-hand accounts from community members; before the tragedy, the night of the tragedy and a final part which represents those affected and their continued campaign for justice.

The characters are real life residents and in preparation for the roles, the actors got to know the survivors.

They include former paralympian Gaz Choudhry who plays Maher Khoudair, a disabled resident who lived on the ninth floor. In his witness testimony at the Grenfell Inquiry, Mr Khoudair said it took him 15-20 minutes to walk down the stairs, fearing he would fall as he made his way down on crutches to escape the burning building.

Edward Daffarn as played by an actor. Credit: ITV News London

"Meeting Maher was incredible," Mr Choudhry said.

"As a person with a disability as well, I am unfortunately all too aware of these situations.

"Maher made it very clear he was one of the lucky ones. There were people in wheelchairs who were not able to get down the stairs the way he did.

"It's a shame that it's not surprising and it's a shame that it's a situation that not much has changed, so I think it is important for people to hear it on a journey like this."

The play explores the courage and resilience of an ill-treated community and their continued campaign for justice Credit: ITV News London

Edward Daffarn lived in the tower and managed to escape from the 16th floor as the blaze tore through the building in June 2017. He had warned about the likelihood of a catastrophic fire months before the tragedy.

He defends criticism from some that the Grenfell Tower fire should not be made into a play.

"There are still buildings covered with flammable cladding.

"As long as there hasn't been a clink of arrests in handcuffs, as long as people in social housing are still being mistreated, we need to have plays like Grenfell to keep Grenfell in the public consciousness."

Ms Slovo wrote the verbatim play based on years of in-depth conversations with the bereaved, survivors and the community.

Maher Khoudair has to walk down the stairs on crutches to escape the blaze. His story forms part of Grenfell: in the words of survivors. Credit: ITV News London

She said her experience growing up in apartheid South Africa inspired her to write the play based on reasons behind the tragedy and the ongoing fight for justice.

"Like many people in Britain and actually in the world I watched that fire with a kind of incredulity and horror. How could this happen in this capital city, and in one of the most prosperous boroughs in this capital city," she said.

"I am the daughter of two prominent anti-apartheid activists and from an early age learned what a lack of justice can do to a society and that is why I am interested in covering subjects like Grenfell."

People living in North Kensington will be invited to watch the production at the National Theatre for free.

Ms Slovo hopes critics of the project will come and see the play and hear for themselves how it "let's the people of North Kensington talk for themselves".

Grenfell: in the words of survivors is at the NT’s Dorfman theatre from 13 July – 26 August 2023

