A Metropolitan Police officer has been dismissed after being caught by colleagues exposing himself on Hampstead Heath.

Detective Constable Dariusz Alexander was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct at a misconduct hearing on Monday.

DC Alexander was previously found guilty of outraging public decency following a trial at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on 22 June.

DC Alexander, attached to the Roads and Transport Policing Command, was given a conditional discharge for six months, ordered to pay costs of £625 and a victim surcharge of £26.In March, the former DC was caught exposing himself by two other Met officers who were carrying out enquiries on Hampstead Heath relating to a different incident.

DC Alexander was arrested and charged and later suspended from duty.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley is ‘rooting out bad apples'. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

An allegation of breaching the standards of professional behaviour in relation to authority, respect and courtesy was not proven.

Detective Superintendent Christina Jessah, in charge of RTPC, said: “Everyone in this organisation knows the high standards expected of them and it is right that those who fall short are held to account.”

The Metropolitan Police – branded institutionally racist, homophobic and misogynist in a major review – has lurched between a series of scandals in recent years, including the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer and ex-Pc David Carrick being unmasked as a serial abuser and rapist.

Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has vowed to clean up the Met in the wake of the scandals and the damning Casey report.

After Carrick was jailed for life for attached 12 women, Sir Mark said he believed there were hundreds of officers and staff working for the Met who should have been kicked out.

It also sparked a review of 1,000 files where officers and staff had been accused of domestic abuse or sexual offences but no further action was taken, to make sure that the right decision had been made.

Sir Mark warned that two or three officers could appear in court each week as the force attempted to reform.

He has also called for internal disciplinary procedures to be reformed to make it easier to remove officers found to have committed misconduct.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...