A teenager accused of fatally stabbing a man in Peckham over an electric bicycle has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Yusuf Kallon, 19, was arrested on July 6 and charged with the murder of Rohan Trotman, two counts of robbery, possession of a blade and cannabis.

Mr Trotman, 26, had allegedly been chased by two robbers on a stolen motorbike in Nunhead Green on June 25 at about 9.20pm.

He was forced off his electric bike and fought back when the pair attempted to rob him, it is claimed.

Mr Trotman suffered two stab wounds and was driven to Lewisham Hospital by a passerby, where he died the next day.

A second suspect is believed to have fled abroad after the stabbing.

On Tuesday, Kallon, of Marmont Road, Peckham, appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing.

He spoke to confirm his identity via videolink from Thameside jail.

Judge Anthony Leonard KC set a plea hearing for September 26 and a provisional four-week trial from May 20 2024.

The defendant was remanded into custody.

Members of Mr Trotman’s family sat in court for the defendant’s first Crown Court hearing.

