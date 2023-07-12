Man stabbed to death 'after fight breaks out in north London'

A murder investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Enfield, north London.

Police were called to reports of a group of people fighting in Berkshire Gardens at around 11.50pm on Tuesday.

Around the same time a man had taken himself to hospital with a knife wound, where he died a short time later.

Investigators are now working to identify the man, and are also trying to establish whether his death was connected to the fight.

A nearby parade of shops was taped off as police investigated. Credit: Twitter/@ediz1975

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines said: "Every death on the streets of London is a tragedy and a dedicated team of officers are working to piece together how this man lost his life.

"We are at an early stage of the investigation and police will remain in the area throughout the day as these enquiries are carried out. "I recognise this incident will cause concern among the community in Palmers Green, however I would like to reassure you that there is nothing to suggest there is a wider risk to the public as a result of this incident." A post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 8977/11Jul.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

