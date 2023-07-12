Murder probe launched after man in 50s stabbed in neck in west London home

A murder investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death at a home in west London.

Police were called to the scene in Hayes around 4.30am on Tuesday to reports of a man acting "erratically" with a knife at a residential property.

A man in his 50s was found inside the home in Melina Close with a stab wound to his neck. Despite the efforts of paramedics he died at the scene.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man, who was known to the victim, on suspicion of murder. The suspect was taken to hospital, where he will be assessed before being taken into custody.

Detective Inspector Adam Guttridge said: “We are at the very early stages of our investigation and enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances.

“A man is in custody and no other persons are sought by my team at this time. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or to Tweet @MetCC quoting 967/11JUL.

They can alternatively contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.