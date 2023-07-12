Six people in hospital after crash between Lamborghini and Royal Mail van

Six people were taken to hospital after a Lamborghini Urus crashed into a Royal Mail van in east London.

Police and paramedics were called to Royal Docks Road, in Beckton, at around 7.20pm to reports of a head-on collision.

Footage taken in the aftermath of the crash shows both the van and the blue £187,000 supercar with their bonnets completely caved in.

Both vehicles were badly damaged in the head-on crash. Credit: UKNIP

The Met Police has said the driver of the Lamborghini was in his 20s and the driver of the van was in his 40s, bit it is not yet known how old the passengers were.

It said six people were taken to hospital where their injuries were assessed as not life-threatening. The force said it is still looking into the incident, but no arrests have been made.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 7.23pm yesterday (11 July) to reports of a road traffic collision in Royal Docks Road, Beckton.

The Met Police said the driver of the Lamborghini Urus was in his 20s. Credit: UKNIP

"We sent a large number of resources to the scene including six ambulance crews, two paramedics in fast response cars, two incident response officers and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team.

"We also sent a Command Support Team to the scene and dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated six patients at the scene. We took two of the patients to a major trauma centre and the other four to local hospitals."

