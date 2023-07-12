Water bills will have to go up next year, Thames Water boss admits

The head of Thames Water has said customers should expect their bills to go up next year as the struggling supplier upgrades its ageing infrastructure.

Joint-interim CEO Cathryn Ross made the warning as she was grilled at a London Assembly environment committee meeting on Wednesday.

It comes after she raised the possibility of higher income households - such as those with bigger gardens - being charged more.

It comes as the UK's biggest water company - serving 15 million people - is fighting for its future amid a £14 billion mountain of debt, while facing higher interest rates due to inflation.

Its former chief executive, Sarah Bentley, stepped down abruptly last month amid mounting worries over the financial stability of the company, with ministers drawing up emergency nationalisation plans.

Watch: Thames Water joint-interim CEO Cathryn Ross explains why water bills will have to go up

Play Brightcove video

This week Thames Water has said shareholders have agreed to pump another £750 million in funding into the utility giant, but warned another £2.5 billion will be needed by 2030. The supplier said the initial funding agreement to the end of March 2025 was a "major milestone", although it admitted "significantly" greater support would be needed for its turnaround to be delivered.

When asked whether these higher payments could result in bigger bills for customers, Ms Ross, said: “No. There is no mechanism within the current price controls to enable us to put up bills to reflect higher interest payments.” David Black, the chief executive of industry regulator Ofwat, added that Thames Water’s troubles have stemmed from its poor performance, which has held back its revenues, as well as higher costs - stressing that customers will not foot the bill for its woes through higher bills.

However, Ms Ross told the committee that customers should still expect their bills to go up next year for other reasons.

Ms Ross raised the possibility of people with bigger gardens being charged more. Credit: PA

"There is no doubt that there is a substantial need for more investment in the sector as a whole, including in Thames.

"We've said repeatedly, we have an ageing asset base, we have assets that aren't as resilient as our customers and the environment would expect them to be.

"We also have a lot of new infrastructure that we need to invest in to meet the challenges of climate change adaptation and population change.

"That will need to be funded, and it is an unfortunate truth that the only source of ultimate funding for that in the current model is the customer."

It comes after Ms Ross suggested that higher-income households, particularly those with bigger gardens, could end up being charged more in order to pay for much-needed infrastructure.

'We're looking for proxies for relatively high income households,' she said in an interview to Bloomberg.

'One of those proxies might be big gardens, and therefore high levels of water use.'

Yesterday Ms Ross apologised to the environment committee for untreated sewage spills that happened under the company's watch, adding that the dumping of raw sewage into rivers was a "really complex problem to solve".

She told ITV London: "We are responsible for part of the pollution in our waterways and we need to stop discharging untreated sewage and we've got a programme of work that will deliver that," she told ITV News London.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...